IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,600 shares, a growth of 463.0% from the June 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IDT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 128,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,709. The firm has a market cap of $282.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. IDT has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $341.26 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 0.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in IDT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in IDT by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in IDT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in IDT in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IDT by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

