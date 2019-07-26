Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Ideanomics stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.75.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%.
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.
