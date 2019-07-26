IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of IDACORP have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Customer additions and constructive regulatory outcomes are boosting the performance of IDACORP. The company has plans to invest substantially over the next four years, with an objective of improving Idaho Power's core business, and transmission and plant-expansion projects. These initiatives will allow IDACORP to provide efficient and effective services to the expanding customer base and further improve resilience of the entire system. However, IDACORP operates under stringent regulatory environment. The operation of its hydro-electric power generation units requires licenses and the permitting process could involve a number of stringent conditions that may lead to significant capital expenditure. Rising operating cost is a matter of concern for the company.”

Get IDACORP alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.99. 2,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,883. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.31.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $350.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $28,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,298,239 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $826,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,117,887 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $111,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,294 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 37,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,858 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $53,339,000 after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,863 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.