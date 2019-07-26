Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $695.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.56 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Icon updated its FY19 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

ICLR stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Icon has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $161.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Icon by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Icon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

