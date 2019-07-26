Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Huntsworth alerts:

Huntsworth stock opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92. The stock has a market cap of $348.21 million and a PE ratio of 15.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.24. Huntsworth has a 52 week low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.68).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Huntsworth’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In other Huntsworth news, insider Paul Taaffe sold 533,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £543,660 ($710,388.08).

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.