HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.40.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $198.00 target price on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $181,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,510,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,930,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,582 shares of company stock worth $18,725,177. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.18. The stock had a trading volume of 241,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,249. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.86. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $192.49.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.47 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

