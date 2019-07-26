Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,086,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,865 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,012,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,482 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11,124.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 854,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 846,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,582,000 after acquiring an additional 830,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $887,569.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 82,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,744. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $94.83 and a 12-month high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.14. The company has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

