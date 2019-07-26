Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7,765.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 471,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 465,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 273,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.96. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

