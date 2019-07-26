Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 30,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in 3M by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.08.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.60 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.25. 975,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,427. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

