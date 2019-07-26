Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Xylem by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $45,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.58. 7,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $196,216.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,449.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $402,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock worth $3,943,811. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

