Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities raised Howden Joinery Group to an add rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 512 ($6.69) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.96).

HWDN traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.20) on Thursday, reaching GBX 567 ($7.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 532.60 ($6.96). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 500.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In other news, insider Karen Caddick bought 3,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £15,540 ($20,305.76).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

