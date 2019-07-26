Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HWDN. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Numis Securities upgraded Howden Joinery Group to an add rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 512 ($6.69) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a report on Monday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.96).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 551.80 ($7.21) on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 532.60 ($6.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 500.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Karen Caddick purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £15,540 ($20,305.76).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

