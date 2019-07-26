Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Laidlaw began coverage on Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,911. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.87.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

