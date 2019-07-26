Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. Horizon North Logistics shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 53,045 shares traded.

HNL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.88. The firm has a market cap of $291.31 million and a P/E ratio of 208.75.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$128.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon North Logistics Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Horizon North Logistics’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.33, for a total transaction of C$466,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,555.

About Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

