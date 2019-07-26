Horan Capital Management Sells 76 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Horan Capital Management reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Cummins stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.54. The company had a trading volume of 425,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

