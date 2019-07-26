Home Bancshares Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Home Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Home Bancshares has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

HOMB opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $164.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,333 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $60,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at $295,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,552 shares of company stock valued at $843,131. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.40.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

