Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBCP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of HBCP stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.59. The company has a market cap of $350.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John W. Bordelon sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $49,639.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.90 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 56,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

