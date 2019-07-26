Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $206.40. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $209.60, with a volume of 732,989 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOC. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 210 ($2.74).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 83.84.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

