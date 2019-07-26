Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.20 ($1.39), approximately 30,940 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.39).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

