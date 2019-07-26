Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.78-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.86. Hilton Hotels also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.78 to $3.85 EPS.

Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.34.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.03. 39,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.39. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 243.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,006,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

