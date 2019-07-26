Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98 to $1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.Hilton Hotels also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.78-3.85 EPS.

NYSE HLT traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. 63,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 243.42% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

