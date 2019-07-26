Hills Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

