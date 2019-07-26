Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 290,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,548.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 220,608 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $932,820 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 4,462,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,599. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

