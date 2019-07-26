Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,680,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,196,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.74%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie set a $90.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $546,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 17,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $1,543,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

