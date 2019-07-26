Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.29. 17,800,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,605,621. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

