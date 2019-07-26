Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

