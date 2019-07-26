Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782,858 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,627,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,115,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,467,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $352.52. The company had a trading volume of 894,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $358.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.28.

In related news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total transaction of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,293. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

