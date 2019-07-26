Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 7,133 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF comprises 2.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,931,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 376,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 76,615 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,123,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,183,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,082. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.3797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.