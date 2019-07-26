HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.67 ($51.94).

HLE stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €43.80 ($50.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.38. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 12 month high of €52.65 ($61.22).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

