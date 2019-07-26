Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HLX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 53,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

