Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Heartland Express stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

