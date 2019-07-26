Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of HEAD opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.85) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $378.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 463.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.57. Headlam Group has a 12 month low of GBX 360.50 ($4.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 490 ($6.40).

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

