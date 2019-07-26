Head to Head Review: Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) versus Qudian (NASDAQ:QD)

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wins Finance and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 0 5 1 0 2.17

Qudian has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.21%. Given Qudian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qudian is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Risk and Volatility

Wins Finance has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wins Finance and Qudian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance $100,000.00 2,843.09 $10.49 million N/A N/A Qudian $1.12 billion 2.54 $362.35 million $1.13 7.63

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Wins Finance and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A Qudian 38.69% 28.87% 18.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wins Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qudian beats Wins Finance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products. In addition, it operates a platform for loan recommendations and referrals. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

