Head to Head Analysis: Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) & GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTT)

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series B $442.00 million 0.07 N/A N/A N/A GTT Communications $1.49 billion 0.49 -$243.40 million ($1.59) -8.23

Liberty Braves Group Series B has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series B N/A N/A N/A GTT Communications -14.28% -16.23% -1.51%

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Braves Group Series B and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A GTT Communications 1 1 7 0 2.67

GTT Communications has a consensus price target of $40.88, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given GTT Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Summary

GTT Communications beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services. It also provides transport and infrastructure services enabling cloud-based applications and the transport of high volume data between data centers, enterprise office locations, and media hubs; video transport services to support broadcast quality transmission of live events, sports entertainment, and news to media and entertainment industry; wavelength services to deliver scalable high-performance optical connectivity; Ethernet services that enable to design network equipment; and colocation, turnkey, duct, and dark fiber services. The company's IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

