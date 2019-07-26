HC Wainwright Upgrades Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

RGEN stock opened at $90.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.88. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.73. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,748.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 675.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

