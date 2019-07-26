Hays (LON:HAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hays has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 174.09 ($2.27).

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Tuesday. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 134.60 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.40 ($2.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

