Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $230,138.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,858.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.60 or 0.02217674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00955350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.75 or 0.03193131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00812105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00063342 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00725819 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00207172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

