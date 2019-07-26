Hashgard Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00293889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.01658027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00122464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024449 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1 . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard

Hashgard Token Trading

