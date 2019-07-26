Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 700 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 768,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,881,000 after buying an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,127,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,736,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $65.06 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.76.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

