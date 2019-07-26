Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.95%. Harvard Bioscience updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

HBIO traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,740,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 64.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 236,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 635.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBIO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

