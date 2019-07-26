Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) Position Lowered by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Harris comprises about 0.2% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.13.

HRS stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.67. 1,403,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Harris Co. has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $200.77.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harris news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $1,642,228.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $916,961.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

