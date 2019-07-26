Harmony Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.05 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a market capitalization of $28.11 million and $3.05 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.23 or 0.06026980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,467,785,719 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.