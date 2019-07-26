Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HMSO. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 365.46 ($4.78).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.60) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.21. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 262.20 ($3.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 537.40 ($7.02).

In other Hammerson news, insider Carol Welch purchased 7,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,920.87 ($26,030.15). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £63,800 ($83,366.00). Insiders acquired a total of 46,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,087 in the last quarter.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

