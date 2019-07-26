Guggenheim Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.13.

PTC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.15. 79,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,248. PTC has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $2,295,738. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in PTC by 17,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in PTC by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

