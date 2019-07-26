Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Guaranty Federal Bancshares news, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 3,000 shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $188,242 in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.16% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.