Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €101.00 Price Target at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.43 ($110.96).

Grenke stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €94.95 ($110.41). 33,841 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 33.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.59. Grenke has a one year low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a one year high of €107.30 ($124.77). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €90.73.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

