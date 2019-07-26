Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Jay P. Cahalan Acquires 400 Shares

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GCBC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $223.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.41. Greene County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

