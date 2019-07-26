Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $22.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Gray Television stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 571,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,420. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gray Television by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Gray Television by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

