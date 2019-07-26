Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,435. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 210.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 319.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.