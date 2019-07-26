Gradient Investments LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,494,663,000 after buying an additional 3,951,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $380,584,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,711,428,000 after purchasing an additional 568,488 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $94,444,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 792,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,690,000 after acquiring an additional 291,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.09.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 113,432 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $19,861,943.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,719 shares in the company, valued at $38,472,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,539.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,305 shares of company stock worth $39,305,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $166.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

